SALISBURY — A Salisbury woman charged with murdering her boyfriend by serving him ethylene glycol was ordered held without bail on Thursday after being arraigned in Salem Superior Court, Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker announced.
Judy Church, 64, had previously been arraigned in Newburyport District Court after being arrested in December. She subsequently was indicted by a grand jury and arraigned in superior court on a first-degree murder charge.
Church, who is due back in court on Mach 21 for a bail hearing, is being held at South Bay House of Correction in Boston.
According to local police, Church called 911 at around 8 p.m. on Nov. 11, asking for an ambulance to take her boyfriend, Leroy Fowler, to the hospital. During the call, she said “my boyfriend must have ingested something.”
Salisbury police and fire rescue personnel responded to the home and found the victim in medical distress. He was initially taken to Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport before being transported to Mount Auburn Hospital in Cambridge. He was ultimately brought to Beth Israel Hospital where he died two days later.
Police believe Fowler was poisoned with ethylene glycol, an industrial compound commonly found in antifreeze, deicing fluid and hydraulic brake fluid.
While police were at Church’s Central Avenue apartment, body camera footage showed numerous bottles of cleaning materials on the counters and floor in the kitchen.
At Mount Auburn Hospital, a doctor there told officers he believed Fowler had been poisoned with antifreeze.
In the days leading up to Fowler’s death, he expressed concern to family members that Church was poisoning his coffee shakes, according to a state police report.
A day after Fowler’s death, police obtained a warrant for Church’s apartment and searched it. Officers then brought Church to the Salisbury Police Department for an interview. While waiting in the lobby, Church was spotted deleting text messages, according to police.
During the interview, Church told state police Trooper Louis Williams she had been in a relationship with Fowler since 2012 and seemed familiar with the medical terminology regarding Fowler’s condition.
“I asked her how she knew so much about his diagnosis and she stated that she used Google frequently to search the internet. Judy stated that she had communicated with the decedent’s daily about poisoning him through the use of her phone in a joking manner,” Williams wrote in his report.
Church went on to say they used to watch true crime documentaries together and she joked about poisoning him, according to Williams’ report.
During the interview, State Police detectives were searching the apartment and found a bottle of orange de-icer in the kitchen and a bottle of sports drink. It appears police believe Church spiked his sport drink with the de-icer.
On Church’s phone, police found 13 videos, all taken from 7:29 to 7:59 a.m. on Nov. 11, that show Fowler in medical distress and thrashing about in the bedroom.
“Judy offers no medical aid until 7:59 a.m. when she asks Leroy if she should call an ambulance and Leroy confirms he wants an ambulance,” Williams wrote in his report.
In a separate interview, a family member told police Fowler had also been involved with another woman and that Church knew of their relationship, and was very upset by it.
Based upon the findings of that investigation, coupled with Office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s determination on Dec. 21 that ethylene glycol poisoning was the cause of death, an arrest warrant charging Church with murder was obtained a day later.
She was arrested without incident by the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section.
The case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney A.J. Camelio.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.