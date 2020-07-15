ROWLEY — A Wenham woman arrested after what local police described as a “low-speed pursuit” that ended at Market Basket on Route 1 was arraigned Tuesday in Newburyport District Court.
Christine Ann Wildes, 52, was arrested April 2 after refusing to obey officers and leading them on a pursuit. Rowley police charged her with failure to stop, operating to endanger, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and driving under the influence of liquor.
In District Court on Tuesday, Wildes was released on personal recognizance and ordered to return to court Aug. 25 for a pretrial hearing. While awaiting a possible trial, Wildes must have no contact with an alleged victim.
The “low-speed pursuit” began when she got into her car and drove around a cruiser at a home where officers were investigating a possible disturbance involving the alleged victim.
Wildes drove about a quarter-mile down the road before an officer was able to make contact with her. She again refused to stop and left, leading the officer in a slow-speed pursuit down Route 1 before pulling into the Market Basket parking lot.
When ordered to stop by a detail officer, Wildes continued to drive toward the officer before eventually parking her vehicle. Officers drew their firearms “out of an abundance of caution” and Wildes was arrested, according to Rowley police.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.