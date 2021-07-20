SEABROOK — A Manchester woman was arraigned Monday after local police say she drove off when told she would be arrested and then fled on foot after crashing her car.
Elektra Edwards, 30, of Manchester was charged with stalking, aggravated driving under the influence, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, reckless conduct, resisting arrest, disobeying an officer, conduct after an accident and breach of bail conditions. She was arraigned in Circuit Court in Hampton.
Seabrook police responded to EZ Mart convenience store on Route 1 about 10:50 p.m. on Sunday after the clerk told police a woman had just thrown food at him.
By the time officers arrived, they spotted Edwards driving away from the parking lot. After pulling her over a short time later, officers told Edwards she would be arrested and asked her to step out of the car.
Instead, Edwards closed the car door and sped off at high speed, forcing officers to jump out of the way to avoid being hit.
Officers then pursued the car to the end of New Zealand Road, where it crashed into jersey barriers. Edwards then took off on foot toward Interstate 95. She was caught and arrested a short time later, according to Seabrook police.
“Fortunately, neither Ms. Edwards, a member of the public, or the officers involved, were injured during this incident, Seabrook police Lt. Timothy Mone said in a statement. “The Seabrook Police Department will continue to aggressively enforce the driving under impairment laws of the state of New Hampshire to keep our roadways safe.”
