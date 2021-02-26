SALISBURY — A Lynn woman charged with breaking into cars parked near Folly Mill Road last month avoided jail time Thursday after reaching a plea deal with Essex County prosecutors.
Instead of spending time behind bars, Brittany R. Marcangelo, 21, of Washington Street saw nighttime breaking and entering of a vehicle/boat for a felony and larceny under $1,200 charges generally continued for six months. During that time, Marcangelo was ordered to enter and complete the county’s drug diversion program.
Marcangelo was arrested in the early morning of Jan. 21, shortly after a Folly Mill Road resident chased her down after he said she was trying to break into his car, according to court records.
The owner told police that about 4:45 a.m., he had taken out his trash and saw her walking away from the driveway. The homeowner got in his car and chased her down.
“He then told her to empty her pockets. When she did, he stated that she pulled out various items, which included a steering wheel cover, a lottery ticket, a small pink change purse, gift card and gloves,” Officer Michael Tullercash wrote in his report, adding that none of the items belonged to the homeowner.
“It is suspected at this time that other vehicles may have been entered but due to the time of night, the owners are not yet aware,” Tullercash added in his report.
Officer Jeremy Kelley placed Marcangelo in his cruiser and drove her to the police station for booking.
Tullercash searched the area and found Marcangelo’s car. Inside, he found miscellaneous tools, nails for a nail gun, jumper cables, a sledgehammer and other tools, he wrote in his report.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com.
