SALISBURY – A Florence Avenue woman accused of harassing her neighbor told police her Italian heritage played a part in her violating a court order to leave the neighbor alone.
Denise Keefe, 59, was arrested in November after police said she violated a harassment prevention order just days after she was charged with malicious damage of property belonging to the same neighbor.
On Tuesday in Newburyport District Court, Keefe admitted a judge or jury could find her guilty of those two crimes and saw the charges continued without a finding for eight months. She was ordered to stay away from her neighbor and pay her $400 restitution for damaging a car window and mailbox.
If Keefe adheres to those conditions and stays out of trouble with the law, the charges against her would be dropped after eight months.
Six days earlier in court, Keefe saw an assault and battery charge against her involving another neighbor continued for six months. She was ordered to stay away from that neighbor as well, according to court records.
Police say the neighbor showed officers a video of Keefe throwing an object at the neighbor's car while walking down the stairs of a shared deck.
"You can see Denise throw an object, possibly a rock, with her left hand at the vehicle," Officer Jeffrey Greene wrote in his report. "A bang could be heard as the object hits the vehicle."
Soon after, the neighbor was granted a harassment prevention order against Keefe. Within days, Keefe violated the restraining order when she began screaming disparaging names at the victim from the shared deck, according to court documents.
When Greene and Officer Craig Goodrich arrived at 5 Florence Ave. to speak to Keefe, she told officers she wasn't directing her anger toward her neighbor but instead was yelling at someone else on the phone.
"I told Denise that I had told her when I served the order what would happen if the order was violated," Greene wrote in his report. "Denise told me she is Italian and that she can be hotheaded."
Keefe's explanation did not assuage Greene, who handcuffed her and drove her to the police station to be booked. She was arraigned a day later in District Court and released on personal recognizance, according to court records.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com.
