NEWBURY — A Newburyport woman blew the whistle on a recent party thrown to celebrate the birthday of a resident living at Newbury Village after learning the event didn’t adhere to state COVID-19 protocols for gatherings.
On Sept. 12, Bonny Knight, 60, visited her 88-year-old mother at the housing community on Rolfe’s Lane just like she does on most days — sitting outside and socially distancing while also taking her mother’s dog for a walk.
Newbury Village consists of 96 units rented to mostly senior citizens, people with disabilities, and residents with low to moderate incomes.
As Knight returned from walking the dog, she noticed balloons strewn about the area, numerous cars parked in a grassy area, and signs announcing a birthday party in the Community Hall.
After seeing that her mother was no longer sitting in the backyard where she left her, Knight eventually found her speaking with a small group of residents concerned about the large gathering.
“The elderly are worried sick and now can’t go into the community room to get their mail and do laundry,” Knight wrote in a letter to The Daily News. She pointed out that the gathering violated state rules for mask wearing and social distancing.
“What part of highly contagious don’t you get? What part of children, teens, adults — healthy or not — dying, don’t you get?” she wrote, addressing the organizers and participants of the party. “Please, put down your entitled cap, put on your thinking cap, and find out CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) facts.”
Two days after the party, Knight contacted the Newbury Board of Health to report the event, which she said included “50 nonresidents — and few masks on.”
Health Agent Deb Rogers said after hearing from Knight, she spoke directly to the property manager, who said there are COVID-19 guideline signs at the entrances and exits of the buildings.
“The management company was unaware this party took place at the time of the event,” Rogers said. “Based on the information provided, the Housing Authority will take corrective actions immediately to ensure this will not happen again.”
The company planned to install additional signs, issue a violation letter to the occupant, and do an extensive cleaning of the function hall.
Knight’s letter decried what she saw as a dangerous and thoughtless action, noting how she and others have avoided such interaction with their loved ones at Newbury Village for months.
She said they have skipped birthday and Mother’s Day and Father’s Day celebrations and other summer activities to prevent the spread of coronavirus and keep everyone living there — as well as the rest of the community — as safe as possible.
The Health Board continues to work to educate the community and ensure that people are following the governor’s guidelines. Rogers highlighted some specific recommendations pertinent to this situation: indoor gatherings are limited to eight people per 1,000 square feet, but should not exceed 25 people in a single, enclosed indoor space.
Outdoor gatherings in enclosed spaces are limited to 25 percent of the facility’s maximum permitted occupancy, with a maximum of 50 people in a single, enclosed outdoor space.
In her letter, Knight praised the Health Board for taking swift action, calling Rogers “a frontline hero.”
When it comes to pandemic precautions, Knight said she was concerned people are starting to let their guard down. With positivity numbers again creeping up in Essex County, she felt it was important to publicly call out the behavior.
“Other people need to know because they were in danger,” she said.
To learn more, visit www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.