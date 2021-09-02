NEWBURYPORT – A long-simmering neighbor dispute which lead to a Water Street woman’s arrest earlier in the year for violating a protective order, spilled into the public Wednesday when the woman confronted her neighbor at The Tannery and made disturbing remarks, according to local police.
“You’re dead, you’re dead, you’re dead,” 57-year-old Linda Consiglio allegedly said to her neighbor who had previously obtained a harassment prevention order against Consiglio, according to Newburyport police records.
Consiglio was arrested around 11 a.m. on Wednesday and charged with assault and violating a Newburyport District Court harassment prevention order. Following her arraignment that afternoon in district court, she was released on personal recognizance but ordered to stay away from her alleged victim. Consiglio is due back in court on Sept. 21 for a competency hearing.
Newburyport police Officer Megan Tierney responded to The Tannery parking lot around 11 a.m. to speak to a woman who said her neighbor had violated a harassment prevention order by coming within a yard of her. The woman told Tierney that as she was walking her dog, Consiglio walked toward her and made no effort to change direction.
“Instead, (the woman) reports that Consiglio made a motion toward her giving the effect that she was lining up to punch (the woman) causing her to reel back. Consiglio then yelled “Boo! Now you’re dead, you’re dead, you’re dead,” Tierney wrote in her report.
Around this time, Consiglio walked into the Green Street police station where she spoke to Officer Kevin Martin.
In Martin’s report, the officer details how Consiglio spent roughly 15 minutes going in circles trying to describe what happened outside The Tannery. “Her statements were illogical, randomized and extremely confusing to follow, all interjected with statements about drug dealing, prostitution, mental health, notices by the landlord to ask her to move out of the building and Jehovah, the god who will protect her,” Martin wrote.
Consiglio also admitted she approached her neighbor and “exchanged words.” She then demanded to speak to a judge. Upon hearing from Tierney, Martin came to the conclusion Consiglio had violated the court order and placed her under arrest.
Court records show that on May 15, Consiglio caused a disturbance inside Newburyport Lighthouse restaurant, located next door to her apartment. The disturbance involved Consiglio allegedly being “verbally assaultive and becoming physical.” An employee there told Officer Michael Failite that Consiglio began to lash out at a North Carolina couple having breakfast. Consiglio was later identified as a cleaning lady for the restaurant, according to the officer’s report.
While officers were trying to get to the bottom of the restaurant incident, the woman who had taken out a harassment prevention order against Consiglio told police she believed her neighbor had violated the order. Police soon found Consiglio in her apartment and arrested her for a harassment prevention order violation, according to court records.
Dave Rogers is a staff writer with The Daily News. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
