NEWBURYPORT — A Seabrook woman charged with cocaine trafficking following her arrest in early March at Port Plaza was sentenced to 18 months in jail on Wednesday after pleading guilty to a lesser offense in Newburyport District Court.
Ashley Brown, 33, of Centennial Street also pleaded guilty to driving while under the influence of alcohol (second offense) and was sentenced to six months in jail with all time behind bars suspended for two years while on probation. Her probation starts once she is released from jail.
Brown was given credit for 154 days already served.
While on probation, Brown must enter and complete a 14-day inpatient program. She also lost her driver's license for two years.
During Wednesday's court appearance, Brown saw the trafficking charge reduced to cocaine possession with intent to distribute. She also pleaded guilty to possession of a Class A substance (subsequent offense), and possession of a Class E substance (subsequent offense), and was sentenced to two years of probation - which starts at the same time as the OUI offense.
Possession of a Class B substance to distribute, possession of a Class A substance to distribute and possession of Class B substance (subsequent offense) charges were dropped.
Brown was found asleep in her car parked outside Shaw’s Supermarket about 10 p.m. on March 1 by Officer Schyler Reilly, who was conducting a routine patrol of the plaza. After running the license plate number of Brown’s car, Reilly learned she was wanted by New Hampshire authorities for fentanyl and cocaine possession, along with failing to appear in court.
Reilly said he waited until Officer Christopher Mead arrived before he pulled his cruiser behind Brown’s car. As he shined his flashlight into the car, he immediately spotted a used crack pipe and spoon on the floor by her feet. There was also an open black safe on the passenger seat, he said.
Reilly knocked on the window, jolting her awake. The officer could immediately tell she appeared intoxicated on drugs and asked if she had smoked crack cocaine. Brown, according to the report, denied smoking crack and said she was merely tired.
Reilly ordered her out of the car and said there was a warrant for her arrest. He then asked if he would find any drugs in her car if he conducted an inventory search. Brown admitted he would “probably find some.”
While Mead kept an eye on Brown, Reilly began searching the car. He reported finding used and unused crack pipes, lighter torches and spoons, four cell phones, prescriptions pills, crack cocaine and two small bags of cocaine.
Inside the open safe, Reilly said he found more spoons, torches, sandwich bags, baking soda, weights, $403 in cash, what appeared to be fentanyl or heroin, a radar detector and a large amount of cocaine in a blue bag. There was also white powder scattered inside the safe, according to Reilly’s report.
The cocaine in the blue bag weighed 67 grams, giving police enough probable cause to charge her with trafficking, the report went on.
Brown was eventually handcuffed and driven back to the Green Street station for booking.
During booking, she started falling asleep while standing. That prompted officers to call an Atlantic Ambulance crew to transport her to Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport. At the hospital, she was given a dose of the anti-opioid drug Narcan, according to police.
Brown was also arraigned on possession of Class A and B substances, and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license charges stemming from activity in Salisbury weeks earlier, according to Salisbury police.
Those charges were dropped during the same court appearance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.