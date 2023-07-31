AMESBURY — A New Hampshire woman accused of being drunk when she crashed her SUV into a tree with her two young children in back last year pleaded guilty to multiple charges last week and will spend the next two years on probation.
Kris Moore, 37, of Kingston was charged on July, 31, 2022, with drunken driving (second offense), child endangerment while OUI, reckless driving while under the influence with injury, having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle and speeding.
Her two children, then ages 2 and 4, were injured in the crash, which saw Moore slam her Acura MDX into a tree near 38 Kimball Road, according to an Amesbury police report.
Moore sustained a broken wrist and ankle as well as a broken orbital bone in the crash.
In Newburyport District Court on July 24, Moore saw the drunken driving change dismissed but pleaded guilty to child endangerment, speeding and a reduced charge of driving while under the influence with injury. She was found not responsible for the open container of alcohol charge.
Judge Peter Doyle sentenced her to 90 days in jail but suspended all time behind bars for two years. During those two years on probation, Moore must remain alcohol free while wearing a SCRAM blood alcohol monitoring device, enter and complete a 14-day inpatient treatment program, and pay $350 in fees and fines. She also lost her driver’s license for two years, according to court records.
According to Amesbury police Officer Shawn O’Brien’s report, Moore’s children were bleeding from facial injuries and there was concern the 2-year-old was drifting in and out of consciousness. All three were transported to Portsmouth Regional Hospital in separate ambulances.
When O’Brien first arrived at the crash scene about 5:25 p.m., he expected to smell the scent of the airbags that filled the interior during the crash.
“Instead was met by a very strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from Kris,” O’Brien wrote in his report.
After the three were transported to the hospital, Amesbury police Officer Teagan Davis conducted an “inventory search” of the car and found open containers of hard seltzer.
“There were several more cans of Whiteclaw (hard seltzer) located in the trunk of the vehicle that appeared to be unopened,” Davis wrote in her report.
Moore, according to police, told officers that she hit a bump off Kimball Road, sending her off the street and into a tree. But she later told police that moments before leaving the road, she was handing her daughter a cup.
A witness told officers that she never saw Moore hit the brakes before striking the tree, according to Davis’ report.
Dave Rogers is the editor of the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
