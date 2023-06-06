NEWBURYPORT — A 77-year-old woman was transported to the hospital with minor injuries after driving her SUV into the front of a Port Plaza dentist's office Tuesday morning, according to local firefighters and police.
Newburyport Fire Lt. Michael Hamilton said the unidentified woman crashed her red Ford Escape into the Family Dental Care office of Norma Colletta shortly after 10 a.m.
Hamilton went on to say that a man inside the dental office near the front door suffered "some scrapes and bruises" but did not go to the hospital.
"He was on the inside, getting ready to leave," he said. "He had some minor cuts from the glass but refused treatment."
The Ford Escape, with New Hampshire plates, was towed away from the scene.
A witness who did not wish to be identified said she was in the Nails 2001 nail salon next door, when she heard a revved-up engine and quickly jumped away from the wall as the car crashed into the dentist office.
The witness also said the car appeared to be parked just outside of the dentist office just before the crash.
Planet Fitness employee Susan Corroto said she was working in her gym, which is located about six stores down from the dentist office, when she heard a loud bang, followed by the sound of breaking glass.
"We all came running out and the car was already in there," she said. "The airbags didn't deploy and I thought that was strange."
The driver was also heard telling witnesses that her foot got caught under the gas pedal.
"She really seemed to be out of it," Corroto said. "She kept asking people for her license and her purse."
Newburyport police will file an immediate threat suspension with the Registry of Motor Vehicles against the operator.
The city Building Inspector was notified and responded to the scene, and determined there was no structural damage to the building. The business will be permitted to reopen when damaged windows are boarded up and two points of egress are available.
Building Commissioner Greg Earls said there mostly appeared to be curtain wall damage to the dentist office but no structural elements seemed to have been compromised.
Earls added the Nails 2001 salon also suffered some cosmetic damage but looked to be structurally sound.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.