LAWRENCE — A woman is facing criminal charges after telling authorities her car was stolen from a city street, but it later was discovered the vehicle was involved in a chase in West Newbury, according to police.
The 28-year-old Lawrence woman is being summonsed to court to face charges following an investigation by the Lawrence Police Auto Theft Unit, police said.
The unit was assigned to follow up on the woman's stolen car account, "which was reported under highly unusual and suspicious circumstances," police said.
Earlier this month, the woman said her 2009 brown Acura TL broke down on Middlebury Street and she left the vehicle there.
At that time, she "just happened" to run into a male friend who picked her up. They went to "smoke" together and then the man dropped her off at work, according to a police report.
About this same time, the woman said she also lost her pocketbook with her keys inside it.
Officer Richard Brooks asked the woman "if there was more to this story and she stated there was not," according to the report.
Detective Charlie Saindon, of the auto theft unit, read Brooks' report and "found it highly unlikely" the woman was telling the truth. He noted if her car was experiencing mechanical trouble, it was unlikely she would just pull onto a random city street and leave the car there.
Also, he noted, she just happens to have a male friend come along to go for "a smoke," he said.
Saindon also noted that he found it suspicious she happened to lose her pocketbook with the car keys inside it.
After the woman filed the stolen car report, police also learned the Acura had been involved in a pursuit earlier in the evening in West Newbury.
Lawrence police obtained a report from West Newbury police detailing the case there.
A West Newbury officer spoke with the woman as well as a male friend. The officer said the woman "directly misled me with the intent to impede and interfere with this investigation," according to a report.
She will also face an obstruction of justice charge from West Newbury, he said.
The woman will be issued a summons to appear in court on the charges. She was not immediately arrested so she is not being identified in this article.
The woman's Acura was eventually recovered in Methuen. No damage to the vehicle was found, police said.
