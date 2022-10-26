MERRIMAC — A Lowell woman charged with stealing thousands of dollars from a woman serving a jail sentence avoided jail time Friday after pleading guilty in Newburyport District Court to multiple larceny charges and identity fraud.
Kathleen Hart, 47, of Skyline Drive was sentenced to a year of probation and ordered to pay her victim $2,250 restitution. The money is in addition to the more than $4,000 she already paid back, according to an Essex County prosecutor.
Court records show Hart moved in with the victim and began paying rent. When the victim began a four-month sentence at Middleton Jail in July 2021, she asked Hart to make sure her mortgage was paid each month. She also asked Hart to deposit money in her “canteen” and phone accounts at the jail.
“When released, (the victim) realized that there were many more charges on her account that she did not authorize. Those charges consisted of Venmo transactions, ATM cash withdrawals and debit card transactions,” Merrimac police Sgt. Richard Holcroft wrote in his report, adding that the total amount reported stolen was $6,880.
Hart admitted shortly later that she did use the victim’s account to pay back friends and make several ATM withdrawals. In all, she dipped into the victim’s account 44 times without authorization, according to Holcroft.
“When I asked Hart why she took the money, she just shrugged her shoulders. Hart said she would begin to pay (the victim) back but it would take a long time because she doesn’t make that much money,” Holcroft wrote in his report.
Hart, according to Holcroft, did begin paying back the victim within a few weeks of admitting to what she did.
During the court appearance Friday, Essex County prosecutor Michelle Belmonte said the victim wanted Hart to go to jail and lose her job, adding that Hart faced a similar larceny charge back in 2017.
That case was continued without a finding. But Belmonte recommended to Judge William Martin that Hart not lose her job so she could finish reimbursing the victim.
Hart’s attorney admitted that his client had a “lapse of judgement” but asked Martin to continue the matter without a finding instead of a guilty plea.
Martin rejected the request, saying Hart already had a larceny case continued and told her she needed to accept a guilty plea for the case to be resolved that day. Hart took less than 30 seconds to accept Martin’s terms.
“She’s really embarrassed by this,” her attorney told Martin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.