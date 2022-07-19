SALISBURY — A local woman charged with forcing her way into a Lincoln Avenue home while a mother and two children were watching television was sentenced to a year in jail after pleading guilty in Newburyport District Court.
Ashley Bouchard, 34, of 82 Beach Road, Salisbury, was initially sentenced to 2½ years in jail for breaking and entering in the nighttime to commit a felony and assault and battery.
But as part of Bouchard's guilty pleas July 13, all but a year behind bars was suspended for three years while on probation. She was given credit for 63 days already served.
While on probation, Bouchard must remain drug and alcohol free with random screens, have no contact with her victims and pay restitution.
On May 10, 2021, shortly after 11 p.m., the mother was watching television with her daughters in their living room when they heard someone trying to open a rear sliding door.
When the mother opened the front door to check, she saw Bouchard standing there, according to a police report.
Bouchard then pushed her way through the door and walked into the house, knocking the mother backward. The woman was able to get Bouchard out of the home and closed the door. Bouchard then ran across the street, according to Officer Juan Guillermo’s report.
Guillermo then called Lt. Richard Dellaria, the Salisbury Police Department’s K-9 officer, to begin a search using Dellaria’s K-9 partner, Herc.
Guillermo also called the Amesbury Police Department for additional aid. It was Amesbury police Officer Danielle Bower who saw Bouchard near CVS Pharmacy and stopped her.
Guillermo drove the mother to the CVS parking lot, where she identified Bouchard as the woman who tried breaking into her home.
Bouchard was arrested and driven to the police station for booking. At the station, Bouchard told Guillermo that she felt lightheaded, prompting an Atlantic Ambulance crew to respond to examine her.
Bouchard was later transported to Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport for a mental health evaluation, according to Guillermo’s report.
