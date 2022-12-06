NEWBURY — A local woman who had more than 20 shotguns and rifles in her Hay Street home when a SWAT team arrested her in March saw a slew of illegal firearms charges and a threatening to commit a crime offense continued without a finding for two years.
During her Tuesday appearance in Newburyport District Court, Patricia Ross, 64, was ordered not to have any firearms and to continue alimental health treatment, The 21 shotguns and rifles seized from her home, some dating back to the American Revolution, will be handed over to a relative licensed to have them.
Ross was arrested March 2 about 2:30 p.m., shortly after dozens of heavily armed police officers belonging to Northeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council SWAT team converged upon her home. Prior to the raid, Ross had been leaving threatening messages to the police department.
Following her arraignment March 3 in Newburyport District Court, Ross was examined by a court clinician and brought to a hospital for further evaluation.
The SWAT team, consisting of specially trained officers from across eastern Massachusetts, used the police parking lot on Morgan Road as a stationing area before boarding two armored police vehicles and several other trucks. Most of the officers were wearing tactical gear and carrying assault-style rifles.
The SWAT team tried to coax Ross out of her house, according to a Newbury police report. When that did not work, the officers broke into the house and used electronic equipment to find her.
She was found on the second floor among several firearms. While face to face with police, Ross surrendered without violence.
Then-Newbury police Deputy Chief Patty Fisher wrote that in the hours leading up to the raid, she and then-Detective Sgt. Aaron Wojtkowski went to Ross’ home and asked her to come outside to talk. When that failed, another officer came to her house to watch while she and Wojtkowski obtained an arrest warrant.
“We determined there was potential risk to officer safety should we approach the home to make contact with Patricia Ross,” Fisher wrote in her report.
Fisher also mentioned that police seized guns from her home in 2017 and that Ross had made a series of disturbing phone calls to the police station in recent days. Due to the likely possibility she would become violent and had access to firearms, police obtained a “high risk” arrest warrant and called the SWAT team for assistance.
The SWAT team tried different methods to persuade Ross to leave her home, according to Fisher’s report. The team was “required to breach the residence” and then found her on the second floor with firearms in plain view.
After getting a search warrant, officers combed the home for firearms and found dozens of rifles and shotguns as well as some pellet guns. Ross did not have permits or licenses to have them, police added.
In addition to threatening to commit a crime, Ross faces 21 counts of possessing a firearm without a license, possession of ammunition without a license and improper storage of a firearm charge, according to Newbury police.
