NEWBURYPORT – A Maine woman who escaped from an Essex Sheriff's Department half-way house in Salisbury in May was sentenced to an additional six months in jail after reaching a plea deal Thursday in Newburyport District Court.
Lori A. Bourgeois, 49, of Mile Road, Wells, Maine, was ordered in January to serve 18 months in custody after violating probation conditions related to a second drunken driving conviction in October 2019.
In October, she pleaded guilty to that charge and was sentenced to 18 months in jail with 40 days to be served. The balance of her jail time was suspended for two years while on probation. But in January 2019, she violated her probation conditions and saw the original sentence at the Women in Transition facility on Elm Street re-imposed.
Around 4:45 a.m. on May 4, a Women in Transition officer received an alert that Bourgeois was tampering with her monitor bracelet. The officer checked the woman's bunk only to find her bracelet there. A check of her room showed that a screen window had been ripped away.
An officer received a call from a witness who said she saw Bourgeois running across the parking lot and behind a nearby car wash.
"And that she saw a car when the light turned on," Sgt. Ray Franco wrote in his report.
Bourgeois was on the run for about two weeks before she was picked up in Boston. By May 18 she was at a Suffolk County jail cell. Two days later she was transferred to Newburyport District Court for her arraignment, according to court records.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
