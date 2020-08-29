Newburyport, MA (01950)

Today

Rain. Thunderstorms possible...mainly in the afternoon. High around 75F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 62F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.