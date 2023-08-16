NEWBURYPORT — Doing her best to hold back her tears, Julie Sforza Smith addressed a Newburyport District Courtroom just minutes before the woman who struck and killed Smith’s sister with her car pleaded guilty to motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation.
“There’s not enough room in this world for all our pain,” she said Tuesday morning regarding the loss of her sister, Susan Sforza Nico.
Nico, 47, of Seabrook was killed May 21, 2022, shortly after Marblehead resident Janet Bach, 71, slammed into a Byfield Greenhouse and Garden Center farmstand, where Nico was a manager, with her Honda CRV utility vehicle shifted in reverse. Two Newburyport residents, including an 8-year-old girl, were seriously injured, while two others also were injured but only slightly, according to court records.
The Sforza family permanently closed the greenhouse following the crash.
In court Tuesday, Bach was sentenced to 18 months in jail, but all of the time behind bars was suspended for three years, during which she will be on probation. Judge Peter Doyle also took away her driver’s license for 15 years, ordered her to perform 200 hours of community service, and ruled that she must pay $8,600 in restitution to Nico’s family to cover unpaid funeral expenses.
Smith was one of several family members and friends who asked Doyle to sentence Bach to five weeks in jail, one week for every hour Nico was pinned under Bach’s car, as they read gut-wrenching impact statements. Nico was unresponsive when her body was pulled out. One family member said she suffered a broken neck and back.
“The horror became clear,” Smith said. “She was killed and she was trapped.”
A Newburyport man was also pinned underneath the car, but remained conscious as firefighters rescued him. The man’s then-8-year-old daughter was seriously injured, and according to her mother who also spoke during Tuesday’s plea deal, sustained a displaced jaw and lost teeth, among other injuries.
Nico worked as a farm manager with her father, Charlie Sforza, at Byfield Greenhouse and Garden Center for more than 15 years, according to her obituary. She graduated from Triton Regional High School in Byfield in 1993 and received her associate degree in early childhood education from Lesley College.
In addition to her husband, Diego Nico, she left behind their children, Juliana and Vincent; her parents; her siblings, Tammy, Charlie, Catherine, Steven, Laura and Julie; and many nieces and nephews, along with her godson, Charles P. Sforza III.
During roughly 90 minutes of impact statements, Nico’s sisters painted an intricate portrait of a woman who loved her husband of just eight months, her stepchildren, her family and her two German shepherds. Many of those in the gallery, clutching sunflowers symbolic of Nico’s time at the greenhouse, openly wept as some of the more harrowing details were spoken.
Many of those who spoke also directed their anger toward Bach.
“I truly hate her for what she has done. I will never forgive her,” Tammy Sforza said. “I curse the person who told her about the greenhouse.”
Laura Sforza, carrying a framed photo of her late sister to the microphone, said she was her best friend.
“We share so many moments but now she is gone,” Laura Sforza said.
She went on to say that Bach destroyed her family. She said she wants Bach’s driver’s license taken away permanently.
“Will she ever know what she took from us, the woman responsible?”
Others said they couldn’t hate anyone, even someone who had killed their loved one. But they all said they hoped Bach would never forget the pain and anguish she caused the tight-knit family.
Bach’s attorney, John Morris, said Bach wanted to apologize to the family soon after the tragedy, but he instructed her against it, saying it could endanger her court case. He also said his client was accepting responsibility and wanted to forgo a trial to bring closure to the matter.
“She had no intent to go there and hurt someone,” Morris said.
Before pronouncing the sentence, the judge said arriving at a just sentence is extremely difficult in motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation cases. A judge must weigh being fair and merciful to the person responsible for a fatal crash, while also providing justice and closure to the victim’s loved ones, Doyle said.
He noted that Bach has no criminal record, only two minor driving violations, and was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the crash.
“I’m so very sorry. No parent should ever have to bury a child,” Doyle said.
Doyle said there was no benefit to sending Bach to jail and added that having to live what she had done was “harsh punishment.”
In his report following the accident, Newbury police Detective Sgt. Aaron Wojtkowski said Nico and the then-57-year-old man were pinned underneath the vehicle when rescue units arrived. Nico was unresponsive, but the man was conscious when Georgetown and Newbury firefighters stabilized, then lifted, the SUV.
As a state medical examiner and the State Police Accident Reconstruction Team were on their way to the scene, Wojtkowski spoke to Bach, who was visibly shaken and despondent. She told the detective she was backing up her SUV to pick up flowers when the vehicle began speeding up toward the shed, suggesting the gas pedal was stuck and sped up on its own. She also said she tried to use the brake pedal to no avail.
“Contrary to her statement, I did not observe any visible skidding or tire impressions in the dirt, in or around the path of the vehicle that suggested that the vehicle attempted to brake before striking victims,” Wojtkowski wrote in his report. He added that Bach was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol and was not distracted by a cell phone or any other device.
As part of his investigation, Wojtkowski checked with car repair businesses and determined no work had been done to the gas pedal or brakes in the days and weeks leading up to the crash.
The CRV was photographed by state police troopers and eventually towed to a nearby lot. After obtaining a search warrant, Wojtkowski retrieved information from the car’s computer and learned that it was traveling 18 mph at the point of impact.
“The data showed the accelerator pedal position as increasing to 100% within 1.5 seconds,” Wojtkowski wrote, adding there was no data showing Bach tried braking before crashing into the shed.
State police troopers also examined the SUV and found no mechanical issues, including with the gas or brake pedals.
On June 1, 2022, Wojtkowski spoke to Nico’s brother, former Salisbury police Sgt. Steven Sforza. Sforza told the detective he could hear the SUV idling loudly with the driver revving the engine higher by stepping on the gas.
“Mr. Sforza explained that he began yelling for people to move but the vehicle accelerated at a high rate of speed towards the shed. He described that no one could hear him yelling because of the noise of the vehicle. He stated that he was running towards the shed and observed (the young girl) look at him as she was struck by the vehicle and thrown back,” Wojtkowski continued in his report.
