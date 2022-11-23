NEWBURYPORT — The Women in Action Huddle of Greater Newburyport is collecting donations through Dec. 15, to benefit the Newbury Food Pantry. The pantry is serving 64% more adults, 48% more children, and 9% more seniors this year, so they need help more than ever. Women in Action is asking people to donate $25 Market Basket Gift Cards so recipients can make their own choices as well as bags of clementines and oranges.
Drop off donations at The PEG Center during open hours (Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, from noon to 5 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays , from noon to 4 p.m.) or email Debbie Hart-Klein at dhartklein@gmail.com to arrange drop off at her home in Newburyport.
- Women in Action is also supporting the St. Paul's First Parish Among Friends Meal Program at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church 166 High St., Newburyport. St. Paul's is compiling Holiday Dinner In A Bag to prepare at home. They are looking for refrigerated store-bought cookie dough in slice and bake rolls or pull apart flat packages to be included with the dinners. Drop off donations at St. Paul's Church in the blue cooler marked "Cookie Dough Collection" inside the porch entrance to the Parish Hall.
- Assemble lasagna at St. Paul’s Episcopal on Dec. 14, at 5 p.m. Join volunteers to prepare lasagnas of various sizes to be included in the holiday dinner bags. Deliver holiday dinner bags on Dec. 22 beginning at 10 a.m. Each delivery person will be assigned seven to eight stops. Between 100 and 150 deliveries will be made in all but volunteers.
To volunteer your time or learn more, contact Bonnie at: 508-397-8873 / bonischult@aol.com
The Women in Action Huddle of Greater Newburyport is a support and activist group, part of the non-profit organization, the PEG Center for Art & Activism, Harris Street, Newburyport.
