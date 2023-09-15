NEWBURYPORT — Throughout the month of September, the Women in Action Huddle of Greater Newburyport is hosting a clothing gift card drive for The Maris Center for Women in Salisbury.
The community-based organization is seeking gift cards to Kohls, Marshalls, TJ Maxx, Walmart, etc., as well as checks made out to "The Maris Center for Women." All gift cards and checks will be combined and split among residents for their shopping needs.
“We believe strongly in helping people locally and supporting women seeking to improve their lives,” Women in Action founder Paula Estey said. “As residents attend meetings and reintegrate into the community, start jobs, and prepare for a sober, productive life after the Maris Center, it is so important to have new clothes that they have chosen themselves. Your gift cards will provide the women with the dignity to choose the clothing that they need. The gift of new clothes that nobody has worn before is beyond measure.”
The public is encouraged to drop off or mail gift cards to: The PEG Center for Art & Activism, located at 3 Harris St., Newburyport, when the center is open: Tuesday through Thursday, from noon to 5 p.m., and Friday through Saturday, from noon to 4 p.m.
The Maris Center for Women is a program operated by Link House, Inc., a non-profit organization that has been providing residential substance use services in Newburyport, Amesbury and Salisbury for more than 50 years. The Maris Center for Women in Salisbury is a safe, supportive residential program where up to 40 women are able to focus on recovery from addiction. The Maris Center provides a safe place to begin the healing of mind, body and spirit.
The Women in Action Huddle of Greater Newburyport is a support and activist group, part of the non-profit organization, the PEG Center for Art & Activism. It encourages women, girls, and allies to participate in social activism and community initiatives while being supported in a friendly, loving group. Through monthly meetings, fundraising projects, environmental action, and community service, we work for all of humanity and the environment. All are welcome.
