NEWBURYPORT — Women in Action Huddle of Greater Newburyport hosts "Eyes on the Environment" for its next Huddle Up! on Thursday, 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Christin Walth, Zero Waste Coordinator for the city, will speak about her recent month-long trip to Marcos Pincos' home in East Timor in Southeast Asia to see what hurdles small, unsettled countries face in trying to be environmental stewards.
The Newburyport High School Environmental Club will present "Best Practices for Proper Waste Disposal." The students have partnered with the Alliance of Climate and Environmental Stewards (ACES) and others to support the city's Waste Stream Task Force.
Paula Estey Gallery artist Heidi Newfell will also be in attendance to discuss "Artists Affecting Change."
The free event takes place at the gallery at 3 Harris Street. All are invited.
For more information, contact 978-37604746 or paula.estey@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.