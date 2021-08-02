NEWBURYPORT — The Women in Action Huddle of Greater Newburyport is hosting a social event on the Clipper City Rail Trail between Parker and High streets on Aug. 12 from 5 to 7 p.m.
The gathering is to celebrate nature and the Huddle’s accomplishments in the past year. Huddle members and allies are invited to pack a picnic, bring a chair or blanket, enjoy light refreshments, and tour the gardens maintained by volunteers and activists.
“I couldn’t be more proud of our Huddle members and all that they have done,” said Paula Estey, founder of the organization and executive director of the nonprofit PEG Center for Art & Activism, in a press release.
“Together, we have taken action on political issues, raised funds for community causes, donated food and personal care items to local shelters, planted and maintained the Edible Avenue on the rail trail, raised awareness on inclusion and combating racism, and generally strived to make Newburyport a more humane place to live and work,” Estey added. “We welcome people to participate in our efforts and to join us at this social event to learn more.”
The Huddle is a support and activist group that encourages women and girls to participate in social activism and community initiatives while being supported in a friendly, loving group. Through monthly meetings, fundraising projects, environmental actions and community service, the group works for all of humanity and the environment.
The PEG Center for Art & Activism accepts donations at www.paypal.me/pegcenter to help continue its mission. Any amount is appreciated by the organization.
