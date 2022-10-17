NEWBURYPORT — In the wake of the national Feminist Futures Women’s March, which drew a large crowd of local protesters Oct. 8, the Women in Action Huddle of Greater Newburyport will host an online event to keep the momentum going.
More than a March: Rights Beyond Roe is a Zoom-only event on Oct. 20 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
The public is invited to join, but preregistration is required: https://bit.ly/3ruBMRJ
“This is shaping up to be an informative, hopeful discussion about vital work going on to help women with their reproductive freedom, now that the Roe decision has been overturned. We will discuss what is happening in reproductive freedom, both nationally and locally, as well as what abortion funds are and how we can support them,” said Paula Estey, executive director of the PEG Center for Art & Activism and founder of the Women in Action Huddle.
“This online event is the Huddle’s third recent event on reproductive rights. First, we hosted a community art project, where people made Rage Over Roe protest squares, followed by the Women’s March demonstration, and now we will focus on local organizations who are on the ground, working right now to help all women,” Estey said.
The guest speakers for Rights Beyond Roe include Josie Pinto, director of the Reproductive Freedom Fund of New Hampshire; Feyla McNamara and Kimika Ross, co-founders of Tides for Reproductive Freedom; and Kristie Monast, executive director of Health Q.
There will be a question-and-answer session as well as action for electing pro-choice candidates in the November elections, which is the primary way to reverse what the Women in Action Huddle considers the damage done by the Supreme Court ruling.
The Women in Action Huddle is a support and activist group that encourages women and girls to participate in social activism and community initiatives while being supported in a friendly, loving group. Through monthly meetings, fundraising projects, environmental action and community service, the group works for all of humanity and the environment. All are welcome to participate.
The PEG Center for Art & Activism is a nonprofit organization that accepts donations at www.paypal.me/pegcenter to help continue its mission. Any amount is appreciated by the group.
