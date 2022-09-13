NEWBURYPORT — The Women in Action Huddle of Greater Newburyport will host two maker events for community members to create fabric squares that will be made into small quilts in time for the Feminist Futures’ women’s march taking place nationwide Oct. 7-8.
A rally will be held at the corner of High and State streets in Newburyport on Oct. 8 from noon to 1 p.m. in conjunction with the national event.
“As part of our ongoing community art projects that engage and bring attention to important issues, our goal is to turn activism into ‘artivism,’ said Paula Estey, executive director of the PEG Center for Art & Activism and founder of the Women in Action Huddle.
“We were inspired by the work of creator and textile artist Agusta Agustsson, who leads Sew4rights, an activist organization in Melrose, Estey said.
Sew4rights makes large community quilts to support women’s health and reproductive rights. Community participants can write on white 11-inch fabric blocks to voice their support through a signature, slogan or quote. Finished blocks will be assembled into one or more quilts that can be easily held at protests and rallies.
There is no artistic talent needed to participate in the project, only a desire to express one’s emotions over the repeal of Roe v. Wade.
All materials will be supplied, including sewing machines, stencils, pencils, pens and fabric. The public is invited to two maker’s events where they can gather with like-minded people, according to Estey.
“This is different from our previous community art projects: ‘Lost and Found,’ ‘Alchemy of Grief’ and ‘Joys and Sorrows.’ Instead of picking up supplies to work on an art square at home, we will be making our squares together,” Estey said. “The ‘Rage Over Roe Squares’ give citizens the opportunity to participate, protest and speak up for our rights!”
Maker’s Date No. 1: Saturday, Sept. 24, noon to 4 p.m., led by Agustsson at the First Religious Society, Unitarian Universalist at 26 Pleasant St., Newburyport
Maker’s Date No. 2: Saturday, Oct. 1., noon to 4 p.m., led by moderators at the PEG Center for Art & Activism, 3 Harris St., Newburyport.
Rage Over Roe Squares Reveal: Saturday, Oct. 8, noon to 1 p.m. at the corner of High and State streets, Newburyport. Rally to be held with nationwide advocates.
The Women in Action Huddle is a support and activist group that encourages women and girls to participate in social activism and community initiatives while being supported in a friendly, loving group.
Through monthly meetings, fundraising projects, environmental action and community service, the group works for all of humanity and the environment. All are welcome to participate.
The PEG Center for Art & Activism is a nonprofit organization that accepts donations at www.paypal.me/pegcenter to help continue its mission.
