Women in Action Huddle seeks to stop hate crimes

NEWBURYPORT — The Women in Action Huddle Newburyport’s monthly meeting Thursday will feature local and national efforts to encourage “allies against harassment.”
The public is invited to join the event on Zoom from 6 to 7 p.m. at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87641332599 with the meeting ID: 876 4133 2599.
State Rep. Tram Nguyen will be the featured speaker along with Jorge Arteaga, deputy director of Hollaback!, in a discussion on hate crimes and what to do about them, according to a press release from Women in Action Huddle .
Nguyen represents Andover, Boxford, North Andover and Tewksbury in the 18th Essex District. She has joined with Attorney General Maura Healey and state Sen. Adam Hinds to address the issue of hate crimes, which have increased in the state and country in recent years, the press release said.
Nguyen recently introduced HD.1653, a bill that would reform the state’s hate crime laws to make it easier to prosecute offenders. It would also establish penalties based on the severity of the offense, with the most severe crimes handled in superior court.
“Hate crimes are hugely underreported nationally, and the protections in Massachusetts are far weaker than in several other states,” Nguyen said in the release. “If people understand that these crimes will not be tolerated, they will be less likely to commit them.”
Hollaback! is a global, people-powered movement organized to end harassment. Arteaga will talk about how they teach people to take action, and to reach across their own identities to ally with others and establish a united front against harassment, the press release said.
Paula Estey, executive director of the PEG Center for Art & Activism and founder of Women in Action Huddle Newburyport, spoke of her organization’s efforts.
“The WIA Huddle is turning toward educating the public and providing concrete actions on uncovering, addressing and eradicating racial, gender and social harassment,” she said in the release.
“A recent NBC News report that analyzed police department statistics from across the country determined that anti-Asian hate crimes increased by nearly 150% in 2020,” Estey added. “This month’s meeting will give us concrete tools to address the issue.”
The Huddle is a support and activist group that encourages women and girls to participate in social activism and community initiatives while being supported in a friendly, loving group, the press release said. Through monthly meetings, fundraising projects, environmental action and community service, the group works for all of humanity and the environment. All are welcome to participate.
The PEG Center for Art & Activism accepts donations at www.paypal.me/pegcenter to help continue its mission.
