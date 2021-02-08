Women in Action Huddle seeks to tackle food insecurity

NEWBURYPORT — Women in Action Huddle of Greater Newburyport, which just celebrated the fourth anniversary of its founding Wednesday, is entering 2021 with a focus on tackling food insecurity, both locally and nationally.
Paula Estey, founder of the organization and also executive director of the Paula Estey Gallery Center for Art & Activism, said the Huddle wants to plan its programming more carefully this year and commit to a specific theme for a few months at a time.
The group took time off in January and will now look at a variety of actions related to providing food assistance in February, March and April.
"We decided to start with educating our friends and our membership about the issue, locally and nationally," Estey said.
The group has its first "huddle" of the year Thursday at 6 p.m. via Zoom. Members will spend the first 25 to 30 minutes watching the short film, "Starved: Our Food Insecurity Crisis," to better inform themselves on the issue.
After the film, Kailey Burke of Nourishing the North Shore will assist members in putting together a list of local initiatives to address food insecurity. The Huddle will post this list on social media to give volunteers both big and small ways to tackle this issue.
"Every month, (these initiatives) will go deeper into where we're at locally and how we can help locally," Estey explained.
The Huddle is sponsoring a food drive to benefit the First Parish Church of Newbury Food Pantry now through Feb. 17. The food pantry, which delivers meals to people each Friday, recently saw requests for food quadruple.
Almost 70% of its guests are seniors who may be fearful or unable to do grocery shopping due to health concerns.
Items needed include heart-healthy soups, crackers, pull-top tins of tuna and other canned goods.
To donate, email Maria Chanin at mod333@msn.com or text her at 786-385-5884. There are multiple donation drop-off locations.
Monetary donations are also welcome at www.paypal.me/pegcenter. Please add "food drive" in the note. Checks can be made out to: Women in Action Huddle Food Drive, c/o The PEG Center, 3 Harris St., Newburyport, MA 01950.
The Huddle is also working with the city to secure another plot along the Clipper City Rail Trail to grow vegetables for the community. The group already has one behind March's Hill, which is known as "Indigenous Edible Avenue."
Speaking on the impact of COVID-19, Estey said the Huddle is "managing."
If anything, the pandemic has pushed the Huddle to reach more potential volunteers via social media, she said. Remote meetings also allow the Huddle to recruit a range of speakers from anywhere in the country, not just locally.
Other members of the Huddle include Debbie Hart-Klein, Deb Maas, Melissa Shea Mills and Maria Chanin, as well as a long list of community volunteers.
To join the Zoom meeting Thursday, enter the meeting ID: 853 6776 0150.
For more information or to join the Huddle, visit www.facebook.com/groups/419447658432183 or contact Estey directly at 978-376-4746 or paula.estey@yahoo.com.
