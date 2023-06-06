DANVERS — The Women’s Fund of Essex County recently announced it was awarded a three-year, $210,000 grant from the Cummings $30 Million Grant Program to support its Essex County Resilient Girls Project.
“We are honored that the Cummings Foundation believes The Women’s Fund is well-positioned to identify and work with impactful partner programs in the county,” said Trish Moore, co-president of The Women’s Fund.
“This Cummings Grant will allow us to help our nonprofit partners make a real and positive impact on local adolescent girls’ mental health,” he said.
Nearly 57% of teenage girls in the U.S. felt persistently sad or hopeless in 2021 – double that of boys, representing a nearly 60% increase and the highest level reported over the past decade, according to data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in February.
Essex County is no exception. In February 2022, The Women’s Fund, which provides grants to nonprofits that offer programs to help women and girls, asked seven local organizations about their most urgent needs.
They cited a growing incidence of anxiety, depression, self-harm and isolation among girls, and there was unanimous agreement that adolescent mental health is a major concern.
“The way the local nonprofit sector perseveres, steps up, and pivots to meet the shifting needs of the community is most impressive,” said Cummings Foundation Executive Director Joyce Vyriotes.
“We are incredibly grateful for these tireless efforts to support people in the community and to increase equity and access to opportunities,” she added.
The Essex County Resilient Girls Project will support mental health and well-being programs for girls by funding five nonprofit organizations to enable them to build or enhance programs directly affecting girls’ mental health and well-being.
The Women’s Fund will ask the organizations to share their approaches, successes and challenges twice a year. They will regularly explore best practices and evaluate, pilot, build and share mentoring, wellness, and resiliency curricula to be used within their own organizations.
The participants will also hear from authorities on adolescent mental health and use common evaluation and reporting to measure progress, identify unmet needs and share lessons learned.
