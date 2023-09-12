NEWBURYPORT — Trish Moore and Wendy Roworth, co-presidents of The Women’s Fund of Essex County will visit “The Morning Show” on Thursday.
The Women’s Fund is a nonprofit organization focused on funding programs that help improve the lives of women and girls. The fund focuses on areas such as economic self-sufficiency, leadership, empowerment, and mental health.
Now entering its 20th year, the fund is made up exclusively of volunteers.
Moore and Roworth will discuss how they became engaged with the fund, the positive impacts they’ve seen its grants having on recipients’ lives, and some of the organizations and projects the Fund has supported in Greater Newburyport, including the Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center, Anna Jaques Hospital, Our Neighbors’ Table and the YWCA.
To learn more about the fund and ways to donate or become involved with its work, visit www.thewomensfundec.org/.
“The Morning Show” airs Thursday at 9 a.m. on Channel 9 and WJOP (FM 96.3), and streams on YouTube (at NCMHub.org). After broadcast, click Playlist on YouTube and scroll down.
