AMESBURY — In honor of the 100th anniversary of women having the right to vote, Amesbury Public Library is hosting free programs for all ages throughout Women’s History Month.
The programs begin Thursday with “Fierce Females in Art,” which examines women artists and the depiction of women in art through an interactive lecture style. Registration is required.
Community of Stitchers invites anyone to drop in March 18 at 6 p.m. for a casual discussion of the changing roles of women through the years. Participants should bring a stitching, knitting or fiber project to work on during the conversation.
On March 21, there will be Social Justice Storytime for children ages 4 to 7 beginning at 10 a.m. Read and discuss age-appropriate books and activities about suffragettes and make a sash in celebration of women’s right to vote.
Sheryl Faye’s one-woman show as Susan B. Anthony will take place March 27 at 6:30 p.m. The show is for families, adults and children over age 5. No registration required.
On March 31, families of all ages are invited to create at Stitch a Bit with Sarah Chapman, who will provide instruction on how to make a suffragette badge. Drop in at any time between 6 and 7:30 p.m.
On April 2, there will be a presentation called “Road to the Vote: The Boston Woman’s Suffrage Trail,” which will highlight the organizations that worked for women’s right to vote. Registration is required.
Anyone who stops by the library is also welcome to pick up a free suffragist button at any time.
For more information or to register for a program, visit www.amesburylibrary.org or call 978-388-1356.
