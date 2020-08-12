The North Shore Committee of the Massachusetts Women’s Political Caucus will host a virtual forum on the future of women’s leadership Monday in recognition of the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment and women’s suffrage.
The webinar begins at 7 p.m. via Zoom and will feature five panelists and a conversation about what work needs to be done and a recommitment to a more equitable future, according to a press release.
The panelists are women who have made significant contributions in their fields. Preregistration is required and the link to register can be found at rebrand.ly/Suffrage.
The panelists are Rosemarie Day, author of “Marching Toward Coverage: How Women Can Lead the Fight for Universal Healthcare”; Second Essex District Sen. Joan Lovely; Nicole McClain, founder of the annual Juneteenth celebration in Lynn; Bria Gadsden, founder of Merrimack Valley Black and Brown Voices; and Deb Smith, former executive director of The Pettengill House Inc.
The committee supports and advocates for women who run for political office in Essex County. The webinar is made possible by the North Shore Labor Council.
For more information about the Massachusetts Women’s Political Caucus, go to MWPC.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.