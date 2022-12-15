SALISBURY — A Worcester man caught on video stealing packages from the lobby of a local apartment complex in 2021 was sentenced to six months in jail after pleading guilty to larceny and breaking and entering charges during Thursday's appearance in Newburyport District Court.
Essex County prosecutor Paolo Cosmo pushed for time behind bars for 31-year-old Fellype Desouza instead of probation based on DeSouza's criminal record.
"He's clearly not a candidate for probation, your honor," Cosmo said.
Desouza's attorney, John Bjorlie did not contest Cosmo's request prompting Judge Peter Doyle to sentence him to six months in jail. DeSouza was given credit for 99 days already served.
Fellype Desouza, 31, was arraigned on breaking and entering of a building daytime for a felony, larceny from a building and larceny under $1,200 charges on Feb. 28, after police say he stole packages from Tidewater Apartments on May 31, 2021. The larceny under $1,200 offense was dismissed a part of his plea deal.
According to Salisbury police, a Tidewater Apartments tenant went on a date with Desouza and invited him into her apartment on the night of May 30, according to court documents.
The next morning, Desouza walked down to the complex lobby and propped open a side door with a newspaper before leaving. A short time later, he and another man entered the lobby, carrying a large box. The two men then filled the box with packages meant for tenants, according to Salisbury police Officer Jeffrey Greene’s report.
The theft was captured on security video and given to police by the apartment complex’s manager, who first reported the theft. The video was used to track down Desouza. Greene showed the video to the woman who went on a date with Desouza and confirmed his identity.
The woman told Greene she met “Brian” on a dating app a month earlier and the night of May 30 was the first time she had met him. She told Greene that she believed Desouza was from Worcester and gave police his phone number.
With that information, Salisbury police Sgt. Keith Forget tracked down his real name and found his Facebook profile. That led Forget to find Desouza’s criminal record, which included multiple breaking-and-entering offenses, assault and battery with dangerous weapon offenses and attempted murder, according to Greene’s report.
Based on the video footage and the woman’s testimony to police, Greene was granted a warrant for Desouza’s arrest.
