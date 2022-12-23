This being Christmas weekend, I thought I would republish a bit of holiday poetry created many years ago by friend and fellow birder Joe Paluzzi of Swampscott.
“IT WAS THE NIGHThawk BEFORE XMAS, WHEN cALL THROUGH THE HOUSEfinch NOT A CREATURE WAS StirRINGbill NOT EVEN A titMOUSE. THE starlings WERE HUNG BY THE CHIMNEYswift WITH CARE, IN hopES THAT STint NICHOLAS SOON WOULDduck BEeater thayer.
THE CHILDwren WERE nestLED ALL SNUG IN THEIR BEDS, WHILE VISIONS OF SUGAR PLUMageS DANCED IN THEIR buffleHEADS. AND MAMA IN HER KERCHIEF AND Ider IN MY blackCAP, HAD JUST SETTLED DOWNy FOR A LONGbill WINTER’S NAP.
WHEN OUT ON THE ROOF THERE AROSEy finch SUCH A clapper I SPRANG FROM MY BED TO SEEgull WHAT WAS THE MATTER. AWAY TO THE WINdowitcher I flew LIKE A FLash-throated, TORE Open THE SHUTTER AND THREW UPland THE SASH.
THE MOON ON THE roseBREAST OF THE NEW FALLEN SNOWgoose GAVE THE LUSTRE OF MIDDAY TO OBJECTive lenS BELOW. WHEN, WHAT TO WANDERINGtattler EYES SHOULD APPEAR BUT A MINIATURE SLEIGH AND EIGHT TINY killdeer.
WITH A LITTLE OLDsquaw Driver , SO LIVELY AND QUICK, I KNEW IN A MOMENT IT MUST BE ST NICK. MORE RAPID THAN eagles, HIS COURSES THEY CAME, AND HIS WHISTLINGduck AND SHOUTING AND CALLING THEM BY NAME.
NOW dipper AND dunlin
NOW plover AND verdin
ON common! ON creeper!
ON dovekie AND bunting!
TO THE TOP OF THE PORCH!
TO THE TOP OF THE gadWALL
NOW DASH AWAY! DASH AWAY! DASH AWAY ALL!!!
AND TO ALL A veery JOYOUS HOLIDAY SEAbirdSON AND harpy NEW YEARbird!”
I wish you and your families a wonderful holiday season and a new year filled many beautiful birds!
Steve Grinley is the owner of Bird Watcher’s Supply and Gift at the Route 1 traffic circle in Newburyport. Email him at Birdwsg@comcast.net, or view his website: www.birdwatcherssupplyandgifts.com.
