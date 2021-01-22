The annual winter crow roost phenomenon is happening again this year in Lawrence.
Crows numbering in the thousands can be seen coming in from all directions to roost along the Merrimack River. Dana Duxbury-Fox and Bob Fox of North Andover, together with Craig Gibson, have been monitoring these birds for years. Dana posted the following report recently:
“We were out on Monday evening with four other ladies. We started in the New Balance parking lot. The crows started to come in singly and head over the 202 building (the brick building on the east side of South Union St.) We decided to go to the top of the parking garage and found that they were staging in the treetops far to the east southeast — many in North Andover.
“Later, vast flocks came in from the east, southeast and then those from the west. Northwest and southwest flocks too joined them with not many in the O'Connell Common trees.
After sunset, they began to swirl in large flocks flying toward the clock tower and then around and around. We went down to the street and looked up. Many, many different swirling flocks each flock of maybe a thousand birds. — over Merrimack St., over South Union St.
“It is now quite dark and some start to settle down on the flat roof of the R&D building. Bob and the ladies went back up to the top of the garage. I walked back to the car and saw some trickling into the roost while they still had 15,000+ on the roof. No way you could count them systematically!
“Last night, we went there with Bob Quinn from New Hampshire. Again, the early single birds trickled over to North Andover. We even tried to find them in North Andover.
“Back to the garage. Small numbers heading east southeast, then the migrant flocks from the east and southeast. The western birds were visible far to the west, some in trees; many landing on what we think was the ice, not coming toward us though.
“After sunset, the birds from the west came toward us in vast flocks heading toward the commons. The southeast birds moved toward the commons. Pure mayhem followed as thousands of birds in so many different flocks circled around — some going all the way to the north side of the river beyond Rt. 28.
“Later, under darkness you could see a few settling down in the roost going way up toward the Casey Bridge but most still in the air. Then, thousands dropped onto the far R&D roof and stayed there until we left at 5:10 pm.
“Again, no way to systematically count them as we had on December 19th. Bob Quinn and Bob Fox BOTH estimated there were OVER 20,000 BIRDS! A few fish crows were heard flying over in one flock, none identified while they were sitting.
“Do plan to visit the roost by the end of February before the birds begin to head north or stay on their nesting territory.”
Let Dana and Bob know if you would like to get directions or have a guided tour.
Steve Grinley is the owner of Bird Watcher’s Supply and Gift at the Route 1 traffic circle in Newburyport. Email him at Birdwsg@comcast.net. On the web: www.birdwatcherssupplyandgifts.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.