Newburyport, MA (01950)

Today

Snow showers early will become steadier snow for the afternoon. High 32F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low 24F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.