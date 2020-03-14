The past couple of weeks have been challenging for us with threats of the coronavirus and all. But staying close to home seems to be the current norm. Birds can provide calm and tranquility in this otherwise threatening world.
Although many of the robins and bluebirds that we see now have been here all winter, some new spring migrants have come into the area over the past few weeks. Flocks of red-winged blackbirds, grackles and cowbirds had been reported from all over the county. We still have juncos and white-throated sparrows at our feeders.
But all around our area, I see so many empty feeders in people’s yards. I worry for the birds that could be helped with the supplemental food a filled feeder provides. It is important to fill your feeders and keep suet out for the remaining winter birds, and for the arriving spring birds as well. Fruit and mealworms will benefit bluebirds and robins, as well as the resident Carolina wrens and mockingbirds. A heated bird bath with fresh water draws more activity when natural water supplies freezes up, but it is welcome all year.
I would like to share with you once more a past National Wildlife Federation’s newsletter, in which George Harrison wrote: “March is the most difficult month of the year for birds to find adequate food to survive winter in most of North America. That’s because the supplies of natural food … last year’s seeds, fruits, berries and insect eggs and larvae … are at their lowest levels after months of birds feeding on them. March is too early for a new crop of seeds, fruits, berries, and insects to be available. Therefore, birds have to work harder to find sufficient food during a month when it is still very wintry in much of the country.
“That’s why March is the best time of the year to feed birds in the backyard. They will respond more readily to feeder foods offered in March than at any other time of the year. Isn’t it curious that in fall … October and November … when natural foods are most abundant, people take the greatest interest in feeding birds? It is in fall when there are the greatest number of bird seed sales, bird feeding seminars, bird store sales, and start-up backyard bird feeding efforts. By March, the interest in bird feeding has waned, at a time when the birds need it most.
“Though birds are not dependent on feeders for their survival (studies have shown that birds glean 75 percent of their daily food from the wild, even when feeder foods are available), feeding them in March will make life a little easier for them, and under severe conditions, and even save them from starvation.”
George is a leading bird feeding expert publishing many books and articles. What he says about March is so true. So please keep those seed and suet feeders full. Help those wintering birds build up their body fat to survive what’s left winter. This will help them travel back north when it is time. It will also help the spring migrants that may stop at your feeders after traveling hundreds or, sometimes, thousands of miles.
It certainly helps to lift my spirits to watch the birds at the feeders during this challenging time in our history. It certainly helps the birds, and it may help you as well!
Steve Grinley is the owner of Bird Watcher’s Supply and Gift at the Route 1 traffic circle in Newburyport. Email him at Birdwsg@comcast.net. On the web: www.birdwatcherssupplyandgifts.com.
