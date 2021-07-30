I have seen no further updates on the “mystery” disease that has plagued birds in the mid-Atlantic area of the country.
The Smithsonian is doing a research survey to try to determine if there is some connection between the cicada outbreak in the same area and the avian disease.
There are still no reports of diseased birds anywhere in New England, so it is OK to continue to feed birds, keeping your feeders and birdbaths clean with fresh seed and water, and keeping an eye on the birds in your area.
To take us back into the field, I am often asked what is the most rare bird that I have ever seen, so I thought that I would share with you again a piece that I wrote about those experiences:
My rarest bird? That’s a difficult question. First, I would have to qualify the term “rare.” Is it rare in the world? Rare in North America? Or is it a more local question?
The most rare bird in the world, to date, that I have seen is the spoon-billed sandpiper in Thailand back in 2010. There are probably less than a hundred breeding pairs of these rare sandpipers today.
There are high-priced birding tours that take birders to Russia during the breeding season to see these birds. We saw them on their wintering grounds in the salt pans south of Bangkok. This was a popular place to find this rare species, and we ran into David Sibley, halfway around the world, on the day we were there!
Before that, I would have to say that the most rare bird that I have seen is the California condor. I saw this bird, in the wild, back in 1966 at Mount Pinos, California. This was back when this bird was near extinction and there were very few pairs left in the wild.
It was before the restoration project began that captured the remaining wild birds and bred them in captivity. Condors have since been released back into the wild in California, Arizona (Grand Canyon) and Florida. The condor has successfully nested in the wild for a number of years now, and they are once again “countable’” as wild, according to the American Birding Association.
My Mount Pinos sighting was during my five-week, cross-country birding trip back when I was a teenager. Most teens traveling in a Volkswagen bus in the ‘60s were part of the hippie, flower power movement.
Not me, I was a bird nerd. My friend Bob and I went with a woman, her 6-year-old daughter and two miniature poodles in a Volkswagen bus cross-country to watch birds. It was quite an experience, but a story for another day. The condor was certainly the highlight of that trip, though we did stop in Michigan to see the Kirtland’s warbler, another of the world’s rarest birds at the time.
I guess the whooping crane would follow the same line of reasoning. There were less than 300 whooping cranes in the world and I did see a few of them a number of years ago in Port Aransas, Texas. A boat trip through the Aransas National Wildlife Refuge in the summer provided excellent views of these rare birds, including some of that year’s offspring.
If one considers birds that are just rare for North America, I think that my trip to Alaska produced at least one rarity, a gray-tailed tattler from Asia. I would also classify the bristle-thighed curlew, which only nests in Alaska in small numbers, as rare and I was lucky enough to see that bird as well.
There are also Mexican birds that are rare in the U.S, sometimes wandering north over the border. My trips to southeast Arizona and southern Texas have enabled me to find the gray-crowned yellowthroat, Aztec thrush, rufous-capped warbler and Colima warbler. These are all considered rare for the U.S.
The western reef heron that showed up in Kittery, Maine, in August 2006 was only the third or fourth North American record for that species. It was a striking bird of deep blue with white on the head. It is normally found in Europe and migrates south to Africa. This bird was definitely way off course and I was lucky enough to see it.
Another European stray that was not only a first record for Massachusetts, but for North America as well, was the red-footed falcon.
This bird was found on Martha’s Vineyard in August 2004. It took me two tries, but I finally was able to get great looks at this bird as it hunted dragonflies and other insects at the Katama Airfield. Of course, I was just one of hundreds of birders that went to see that bird. Many traveled much farther than I, from every corner of the U.S., to see that rare bird.
The falcon event reminds me of the fervor caused by the appearance of the Ross’s gull in Newburyport Harbor in winter 1975.
This rare visitor from the Arctic drew birders from all over the country and put Newburyport on the “birding map” of great places to find birds. That certainly was one of the rarest birds that I’ve seen in Massachusetts and I have only seen one other since, but had to travel to Montreal for that one!
More locally, many may remember the great gray owl that spent weeks in the Hillside Street neighborhood of Rowley more than 20 years ago. Birders from all over came to see this rare visitor from the boreal forests of Canada.
The bird made front-page news in The Boston Globe as well as in many local newspapers. One of my customers reminisced about this when he said his daughter made some money selling coffee and snacks to visiting birders!
If you want to see rare birds, you can actually find a few in Newburyport Harbor today.
Right across from 260 Water St. are four penguins sitting on ice floes. Yes, ice floes in July. Yes, penguins. Just go by, during high tide, and check them out for yourself!
Steve Grinley is the owner of Bird Watcher’s Supply and Gift at the Route 1 traffic circle in Newburyport. Email him at Birdwsg@comcast.net. On the web: www.birdwatcherssupplyandgifts.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.