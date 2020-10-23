Work begins Monday on Parker Street trail project

NEWBURYPORT — Work will start Monday on the Parker Street trail project, which includes upgrading the dangerous crossing of State Street for pedestrians and bicyclists.
The work will be done by Aqua Line Utility Inc. and begin to connect Phases 1 and 2 of the Clipper City Rail Trail, significantly improving public safety by providing a protected path for walkers and bicyclists.
The work will take place in the area surrounding the State and Parker streets intersection from Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Temporarily lane reductions and detours may be put in place. Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes while the work is done.
The project will entail bumping out the curbing at the intersection to shorten the crossing distance for people walking or riding bikes, adjusting the drainage, painting a defined crosswalk, and installing a pedestrian-activated crosswalk traffic signal.
The project also entails constructing a 400-foot-long, 10-foot-wide, off-road shared-use pathway along the north side of Parker Street from State Street to the Shepard’s Auto driveway.
An adjacent section of trail is to eventually be built by the developer of the Parker Hill subdivision as part of its special permit from the city. A timber guardrail would separate trail users from vehicles on Parker Street.
Work will begin at the State Street intersection this fall and the work along Parker Street is expected to take place in the spring. Updates are to be posted periodically on the city’s website, www.cityofnewburyport.com.
Funding for construction of the project mostly comes from a $400,000 Complete Streets grant from the state, with matching and design money to come from Community Preservation Act funding. This additional money was approved by the city’s Community Preservation Committee and the City Council.
“We are thrilled to receive this Complete Streets grant for this project,” Mayor Donna Holaday said in a press release. “The rail trail is a beloved resource of many in our community, and we look forward to making our streets safer for pedestrians and cyclists.”
The Parker Street trail project will eventually connect with a state Department of Transportation project that would provide pedestrian and bicyclist accommodations to cross Route 1 and the rotary. This work is not expected to begin for at least a year.
For more information, contact Geordie Vining, senior project manager in Newburyport’s planning office, at gvining@cityofnewburyport.com.
