SALISBURY — Folks can rest a little easier knowing that work began this week to open three beach access points in time for summer. While Points 9 and 10 need only repairs, 8 will require a complete rebuild.
A three-man crew could be seen applying elbow grease Tuesday morning, working to improve the structure of Point 10 with dozens of beachgoers enjoying themselves only about 100 yards away. The crew began its work Monday.
Town officials first learned during a Salisbury Beach Resiliency Subcommittee meeting May 4 that the state Department of Conservation and Recreation shut down Points 8, 9 and 10 for a year due to beach erosion.
Public outrage grew on social media, and residents flooded Town Hall to make their voices heard during a Board of Selectmen meeting four days later.
Gov. Maura Healey visited the site May 8, with DCR, state and town officials meeting on the beach a day later.
Among those converging near the access points were DCR Commissioner Brian Arrigo; state Sen. Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester; state Rep. Dawne Shand, D-Newburyport; Salisbury Town Manager Neil Harrington and Board of Selectmen Chairman Chuck Takesian.
Arrigo and his team detailed the work that would be done, including immediate renovation and restoration of Points 9 and 10, during a Merrimack River Beach Alliance Salisbury Subcommittee meeting Friday, according to a statement from Tarr’s office.
Selectman Michael Colburn elaborated on the tentative timeline.
“The commitment was 10 would be worked on this week. If they finished 10, then 9 would be started right away, but it most likely looks like 9 would be started next week,” Colburn said.
He explained what work is being done at Points 9 and 10.
“They are reinsuring the footings and replacing some of the fasteners and hangers to be suitable to their ocean air,” Colburn said.
The DCR is working to finalize plans for Point 8, according to the statement from Tarr’s office. The town has included environmental consultant Tom Hughes and a structural engineer to contribute to the analysis and planning for the replacement of the access points.
The DCR has contracted the services of Stantec, a structural engineering consulting company that has already visited Salisbury Beach to evaluate the structural integrity of the closed access points and has created work plans for two of the three structures.
Arrigo said repairs to two of the elevated structures and the placement of sand and snow fencing will commence under current orders, likely within the month. Stantec is also expected to prepare construction details for the scope of work and timeline for the structure at Point 8.
Local and state officials shared their gratitude for the quick response from the DCR and Healey’s administration.
“With swift responses from DCR and the Healey-Driscoll administration, our objective of ensuring public safety, protecting the environment, and providing vital beach entry points is moving forward effectively,” Tarr said. “Salisbury Beach is an important resource that has attracted people and wildlife for generations and these steps affirm our best efforts to keep the beach accessible.”
Harrington echoed those sentiments, saying the town is grateful for Tarr and Shand’s attention to the issue.
“Providing convenient access to Salisbury Beach for residents and the thousands of people who will want to visit the town this summer is critical for our community,” he said. “Thanks also to DCR for stepping up and addressing the problem of the damaged infrastructure at Access Points 8, 9 and 10.”
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
