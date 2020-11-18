Work of 18 artists at Amesbury City Hall

AMESBURY – The work of 18 local artists will be on display through Jan. 29 at Amesbury City Hall as part of the Art @CityHall program.
City Hall is open regular hours and located at 62 Friend St.
Artists with works in the "On the Edge of Light" exhibit include Bonnie Brady, Ginger Brisson, Cheryl Desjardin, Eileen Doherty, Peter Espiefs, Rick Hayes, Elizabeth Hughes, Margery Jennings, Ann Jones, Brooke Lambert, Ann McCrea, Madalene Murphy, Michael Pepe, Delia Rinaldi, Lainie Senechal, Andrea Stoehr, Ellen Taylor and Paulette Demers Turco.
