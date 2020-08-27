SALISBURY — Detoured traffic on Route 1 Tuesday and Wednesday nights made way for the installation of a new, elevated pedestrian/bike bridge.
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation erected the pedestrian/bike bridge over Route 1 at True Road and Gerrish Road over the course of two nights this week.
The new bridge will allow rail trail pedestrians and bicyclists to cross over Route 1 as they will follow the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority's right of way from Mudnock Road to 500 feet short of Route 286 (Collins Street) at the New Hampshire border.
The $3.2 million construction project also features of a 10-foot-wide shared-use path with an asphalt surface, as well as wheelchair ramps, and a path connection to the Salisbury Elementary School, among other features.
According to Coastal Trails Coalition director Jerry Klima, the new bridge could be open to pedestrians by next spring.
"It took quite a process getting it up there," Klima said. "Basically, people will be able to go all the way from the river, up to New Hampshire, as soon as this project is done. We were hoping that it would be done this fall but we're not quite sure given COVID-19. But certainly by next spring."
Klima said another rail trial project is underway on the Amesbury border which will run from Route 110, up Rabbit Road and under I-95 then down to Elm Street in Amesbury.
"That should be completed this fall," he said.
