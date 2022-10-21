NEWBURYPORT — About 300 people attended the Oct. 15 open house at the Masonic Hall which featured a chance to see the 2013 and 2018 World Series trophies won by the Boston Red Sox.
Mason James Deboisbriand said the organization was thrilled with the turnout and for being able to secure the appearances of the iconic trophies.
"It felt good to be able to do this again with the beloved Boston Red Sox," Deboisbriand said, referring to past open houses which featured Red Sox pennant and World Series trophies.
Attendees were able to take a free photo with trophies from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cool 94.1 (WXBJ) provided music during the open house.
