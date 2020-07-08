NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Adult & Community Education invites people to submit a short story or personal essay about things they enjoyed, discovered or learned while staying home during the pandemic.
The theme is “The Silver Lining of Shelter at Home.”
The deadline for entries is Aug. 8 and there is a 500-word limit. It should be double-spaced with a title included. Stories and essays must be emailed; entries will be shredded after the contest. Writers must be at least 15 years old.
Two copies should be sent — one anonymous, the another signed with contact information — to: Vicki Hendrickson at vhendrickson@newburyport.k12.ma.us. There is a $5 processing fee.
