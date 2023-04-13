NEWBURYPORT — Debbie Szabo and Tuala Sullivan discuss writing, poetry and reading on the next “Lifting Your Spirit” NCM Hub radio show on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m.
“Lifting Your Spirit” is a monthly show in which guests are interviewed about their spiritual lives and their sharing of ways of lifting the spirit.
A native New Yorker, Szabo has been a high school English teacher for almost half a century, starting in Boston Public Schools and spending the past 40 years at Newburyport High School. Her greatest joy is watching students discover the power of words to facilitate self-expression and to forge connections.
Sullivan is a young poet who will graduate from Newburyport High School in June. She recently won second place in the recent state Poetry Out Loud competition, making her an alternate to represent Massachusetts in the National Poetry Out Loud Finals in Washington, D.C.
She has performed at local Juneteenth celebrations, Whitman on Walls, the Newburyport Favorite Poem Project, and Newburyport/Ipswich District Court’s Cultural Diversity Appreciation and Celebration, among others.
The show is hosted by the Rev. Joel Grossman, an interfaith minister and director of spiritual services for Constellation Hospice, and provider of spiritual coaching on a donation basis (more information is at: spiritualjourneysupport.com/), and Ted Jones, a meditation instructor at North Shore Insight Meditation Center and a workshop leader exploring the intersection of Buddhist and Christian meditation traditions.
“Lifting Your Spirit” airs every third Wednesday of the month at 11:30 a.m. on Channel 8.
Afterward, the show is available atNCMHub.org(click the YouTube icon, then click “Playlist” and scroll down) or the Sound Cloud, click the cloud icon; both icons are in the upper right corner).
