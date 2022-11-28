HAMPTON, NH — A Swampscott man who drove the wrong way on Interstate 95 through Seabrook early Monday morning was charged with negligent driving after police officers guided his car off to the side near the Hampton Toll Plaza.
Troopers received numerous 911 calls around 1:15 a.m. from motorists saying a car was driving northbound on the southbound side of the four-lane highway approaching the plaza. Trooper Peter Sankowich, along with North Hampton police officers, responded to the toll plaza and waited. As the car approached, the driver continued traveling in a northerly direction through the southbound lanes of the open road toll section of the plaza.
Sankowich and North Hampton police officers positioned their cruisers along the interstate and flashed their lights and blared their sirens. But the motorist, later identified as 79-year-old David Garriss, bypassed the cruisers and continued in the wrong direction on the interstate.
Sankowich turned around and caught up with the motorist. With the driver still not stopping, Sankowich bumped into his car guiding the vehicle into a cement jersey barrier on the shoulder of the southbound lanes of the open road toll section, successfully bringing the vehicle to a stop. As a result, Sankowich's cruiser sustained cosmetic damage. The other car, a 2010 Hyundai Sonata, was not as lucky and needed to be towed from the scene.
Garriss was not injured but appeared disoriented and confused which contributed to his manner of operation, according to police.
As a precaution, Garriss and an elderly female passenger, the only two in the vehicle, were transported to a Seabrook emergency room for examination. Garriss was charged with negligent driving and remained in the care of emergency room staff until arrangements could be made to contact family members.
While troopers investigated the scene and emergency personnel towed away the Hyundai, one lane of the open road toll section of the Hampton Toll Plaza was closed for about 40 minutes.
The New Hampshire State Police Troop A Barracks was assisted at the scene by the North Hampton Police Department, North Hampton Fire Department, and Dave’s Garage.
All aspects of this incident remain under investigation by Sankowich. Anyone with information pertaining to this incident or who may have witnessed the vehicle traveling in the wrong direction on the interstate is asked to contact him at Peter.S.Sankowich@dos.nh.gov or by contacting NHSP headquarters at 603-223-4381.
