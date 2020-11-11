WWII vet to share his poetry with the world

AMESBURY — A local World War II veteran will have his poetry shared with the world on Veterans Day when Gettysburg National Military Park publishes his prose online.
Stuart Atkins, whose poem pays respects to a generation of soldiers who came before him, served as a sergeant in the U.S. Air Corps during World War II. Atkins served as a crew member on a B-25 bomber, where he worked as a radio operator, mechanic and gunner preparing for the invasion of Japan late in the war.
“I thought I was going to be fine in the invasion,” Atkins, 95, said. “I was 19 then, so I was pretty stupid.”
He worked as an engineer after returning home to Lynnfield and retired to Amesbury 18 years ago.
Atkins, a father of three, is also a writer and had his poem, “Fetching the Christmas Tree,” published in Country magazine after winning a nationwide contest in 2012.
Atkins’ favorite poet is Robert Frost. He and his wife, Joyce, were married on Frost’s farm.
Atkins has self-published two books of poetry, “Poems” and “Chopmist.”
But it was a pair of visits to the Civil War battlefield at Gettysburg that prompted Atkins to write his most recent poem, which is simply titled “Gettysburg,” about two years ago.
“The battles of the days before had been for naught for either side and strewn across their battlefield their soldiers lay where they had died,” the poem reads. “Then through each night, by lantern light, the dead and wounded were removed. And sleepless men with vacant eyes would ponder what their fate behooved.”
“I was inspired by the conditions under which they had to fight,” Atkins said.
Atkins has been a regular at the Veterans Legacy Initiative’s World War II veterans luncheons and gave his poem to a friend, Bob Comeau, who knew that the supervisory park ranger at Gettysburg National Military Park, Christopher Gwinn, is an Amesbury native. Comeau sent Gwinn a copy of the poem.
“The symbolism of having a World War II veteran, someone from the Greatest Generation, connecting with the story of the battle and the American veterans who came before him was a very meaningful thing for everyone on the staff to read,” Gwinn said.
Although Gettysburg National Military Park will not host any formal programs because of the COVID-19 pandemic this year, it will post Atkins’ poem on its social media accounts. The poem can be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GettysburgNPS and on Twitter, https://twitter.com/GettysburgNMP.
“We have a pretty robust following and it is the best way that we can get it out,” Gwinn said. “We have 150,000 followers. So we are happy that we will be able to get some more eyes on that.”
Atkins said he will be honored to see his poem gain an audience.
“I just hope the poem means just as much to the people who read it as it does to me,” he said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
“Gettysburg”
By Stuart Atkins
It was an August day, like most, of boiling sun and stifling air; an eerie silence undisturbed except by crows which scavenged there.
On such a day in Gettysburg, the armies of the blue and gray were poised along their picket lines awaiting dawn of one more day.
The battles of the days before had been for naught for either side and strewn across their battlefield their soldiers lay where they had died.
Then through each night, by lantern light, the dead and wounded were removed. And sleepless men with vacant eyes would ponder what their fate behooved.
The sun rose veiled that final day behind the mist and tepid air. And men and boys of either side would densely wait their bugles’ blare.
Then at their sound, a final charge was thrust upon the union hill; whose mortars and whose canon smote the charging men whose blood would spill.
The battle sounds of horse and men were heard within the village square until one final cannonade had echoed in the hills, somewhere.
The war still raged when Lincoln came to dedicate that hallowed ground; where men had died for their beliefs and where a nation’s wound was bound.
There is a stillness even now a sadness which pervades the air in Gettysburg, where God renewed a nation’s soul out from despair.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.