NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Chamber Music Festival returns for its 21st season on Wednesday, Aug. 3, with a lecture by artistic director and violist David Yang, “Music on the Brink: Schoenberg’s String Quartet No. 2 and the Disintegration of Romanticism.”
The talk will take place at 3 p.m. in the Newburyport Public Library first-floor multipurpose room and is free.
Yang will discuss the groundbreaking role of Arnold Schoenberg’s 1908 second string quartet, in relation to the direction music took in the 20th century and the parallel relationship with the history of art – including the artists Cezanne, Picasso, the Cubists and the Fauvists.
Born in Vienna in 1874, the composer, who is best known for devising the 12-tone row, was forced to emigrate in 1934 and spent the remainder of his life in Los Angeles.
The piece will be performed at NCMF’s Concert No. 4, Friday, Aug. 12, at 4 p.m. at St. Paul’s Church, 166 High St., Newburyport.
Check the NCMF website at www.newburyportchambermusic.org for a full schedule of events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.