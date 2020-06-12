NEWBURYPORT – The Newburyport Lions Club is holding its annual fundraising Yankee Homecoming 5K and 10-mile road races virtually this year, rather than live, because of concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.
Registration for the races began on June 1 and the events run through July 28. Details can be found at Yankeerace.com.
Runners will be able to run anywhere, any time and post their times between July 14 July 28. All runners will receive customized race bibs for downloading, a commemorative race t-shirt, the first custom Newburyport finishers meda, a personalized finisher's certificate for download, RaceJoy GPS tracking and cheers APP, and virtual online results.
The race committee is also offering “Earn Cash Back” incentives, with details explained on the race website.
Race packets will be available for local runners at a local curb side pickup. The site details, time and date will be supplied to runners in a separate email. Runners who have registered from a longer distance and have submitted their time between July 14 and July 28 will receive race packets in the mail after July 28.
All proceeds from these races will go to assist the Newburyport Lions Club support its local charities and the Mass Eye Research Lions Foundation.
The Newburyport Lions Club is open to all adults 18 years and older. The Lions have been able to continue doing their charitable work by meeting on line via Zoom. Anyone interested in learning more about the Lions organizations, both local or national, can contact club membership chairman Denise Maloney by email p.d.maloney@comcast.net or by calling 617-640-6698.
