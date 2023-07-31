NEWBURYPORT — Yankee Homecoming’s famous Bed Race down Federal Street takes place Thursday starting at 6 p.m.
The time-honored tradition run by the Newburyport Lions Club, features people, clubs and local businesses showing what they are made of or how their beds are made. All beds in the race are invited to participate in the Yankee Homecoming Parade on Sunday.
“We encourage people to arrive early to claim their viewing spots on Federal Street,” Lion Barbara Round said.
The race has some new twists, according to Round, which includes new categories: most creative, fastest overall, fastest first responder, and fastest restaurant.
“Everyone who participates has a great time. The spectators are so excited to cheer the beds as they roll down the street,” Round said.
The basic race rules require a bed frame, one person to remain on the bed from start to finish, the bed must be propelled by human power only, and bed crews are limited to five running members, typically three pushers and two pullers. Others may run in front, beside or behind to enhance the theme.
Registration is still open so there is time to enter.
This is a fundraiser for the Lions Club. All money “raced” go to support eye exams, glasses for the needy, visual aids for the blind, the annual Thanksgiving Day Dinner and dinner deliveries, high school scholarships, local food pantries and the support of other non-profits. The local Boys & Girls Club will collect for the organization prior to the race.
For more information concerning the Newburyport Lions Club, Bed Race or Friends of the Lions, visit e-clubhouse.org/sites/newburyportmalionsclub.
