Newburyport’s annual Yankee Homecoming celebration wrapped up with the traditional parade Sunday afternoon following a week of festivities, including the fireworks show Saturday night. Except for rain on Friday, the weather the rest of the weekend was nearly perfect as Yankee Homecoming came to a close.
Yankee Homecoming comes to a close
