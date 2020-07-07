NEWBURYPORT — While this year's Yankee Homecoming may be canceled, festival organizers are planning a day of appreciation for local veterans later this month that will include meal deliveries and a drive-in movie.
The "Yankee Homecoming Honors Our Veterans" event will be an all-day event held Tuesday, July 28, and will see barbecue chicken lunches delivered to about 200 veterans in Newburyport, Merrimac, Salisbury and Amesbury, according to Don Jarvis, a local veteran and activist who is organizing the event with the Yankee Homecoming Committee.
Jarvis said he recently served 300 barbecue chicken meals to veterans in Haverhill and hosted a drive-in movie with 100 vehicles. Inspired by the positive reaction to his efforts, Jarvis said he sought to bring a similar day of events to Greater Newburyport veterans.
"I think it's a great way to honor our veterans, and I got a lot of calls after our meals are delivered," said Jarvis, noting the absence of this year's Yankee Homecoming Veterans Luncheon, which usually feeds upward of 280 veterans.
"I want to make it a big day of salute and honor to our veterans," said Jarvis. "It feels really good to see the look of appreciation from veterans, and I'm looking to bring that to veterans in Newburyport."
Jarvis said he is also working to set up a drive-in movie for the evening somewhere in Newburyport, though the location hasn't been confirmed yet. But if all goes according to plan, Jarvis said dinner will also be served to attendees in their vehicles.
Jarvis said he is also working with local 101st Airborne Division Army veteran Dick George and Sarah Hayden, executive director for NCM Hub, to broadcast a video on the impact COVID-19 has had on veterans.
Additionally, the Yankee Homecoming Committee began rolling out its new "Takeout Tuesday" program last week, in an effort to encourage residents to support restaurants that are struggling due to the pandemic and limits placed by Gov. Charlie Baker and health officials. Each Tuesday through Aug. 4, anyone who emails a picture of their takeout food receipt to the Yankee Homecoming Committee will be entered in a raffle for $500 worth of prizes at the end of August.
Dennis Palazzo, president for this year’s Yankee Homecoming, said there will be three winners, and the prizes will likely be gift cards to local restaurants.
"We're just trying to support restaurants because they've been closed for so long," said Palazzo. "It's all to support the community. The community has supported us for 63 years."
Palazzo also said the committee hopes to organize other events during the would-be week of Yankee Homecoming at the end of July, including a door decorating contest and a scavenger hunt that will aim to drive people into local retail shops.
Registration is required for local veterans who would like to participate in the Yankee Homecoming Honors Our Veterans meal delivery program or drive-in movie. To register, email veterans@yankeehomecoming.com
Staff writer Jack Shea covers Newburyport City Hall. He can be reached via email at jshea@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3154. Follow him on Twitter @iamjackshea.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.