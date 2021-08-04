NEWBURYPORT — Blessed by near-perfect weather and a steady stream of foot traffic, Yankee Homecoming’s Market Square Day Craft Show proved to be a success for the roughly 20 vendors up and down State and Inn streets.
From fine art, to funky hats to retro-looking macrame, shoppers had lots of options.
“It’s fantastic,” Scarlett Smith of Pink Bird Custom Crafts said when asked about her first experience as a vendor. “I like being local and it’s Yankee Homecoming.”
Smith works with epoxy resins, creating cutting boards, tables, coffee mugs and other crafts. Sharing the booth was her mother, who sold needle quiltings.
A few booths down, Tayla David of Haverhill was just finishing up a transaction with a customer who bought some of her macrame coasters.
“I love it, I absolutely love it,” David said. “The energy is great.”
David, a first-time Yankee Homecoming vendor, said obtaining a booth was “super seamless.”
After sending in her application, including a list of what she intended to sell, photos and a little bit about her business, David received word quickly that she was accepted as a vendor.
The application also included certain requirements: that items must be original, handcrafted work made by the applicant or a family member. Also, dealers, imports, sales representatives and kits were not allowed. Fees were $80 for a single booth or $155 for a double booth. For Newburyport vendors, there was a $15 discount, according to the craft show’s website.
Across the street, Kathleen Griffin of Meshugenah Hat Company was getting plenty of looks for the funky hat she was wearing.
Griffin remarked about the gorgeous weather and how it helped her sell more hats. Her clients, for the most part, were “local ladies,” she said.
Asked if she liked how the festival was set up, Griffin said she was mostly thrilled with how everything was transpiring. If she could make any changes, Griffin said she would have liked to see State Street closed to traffic to allow more freedom for shoppers and to improve safety.
“Other than that, it’s great,” Griffin said.
Adjacent to Starbucks, Amesbury artist Nathaniel Bibaud said he was having great success selling prints of Cristy’s Pizza and Tripoli Pizza storefronts.
“Beach pizza wars,” Bibaud said, referring to the two Salisbury Beach pizza joints that for years have generated strong opinions about the best beach pizza in town. Paintings of local buildings and settings were also selling well, he added.
Bibaud, who was paralyzed from the neck down following a car crash in 2010 and paints with only limited use of his arms, said everyone visiting him was in a real good mood and enjoying the day.
“Yeah, it’s awesome,” he said.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
