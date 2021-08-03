NEWBURYPORT — Yankee Homecoming events will continue with the Market Square Day Craft Show, veterans lunch deliveries, a drive-in movie and a 5K race on deck for Tuesday.
The craft show from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. will feature unique, handmade items from artisans across New England. The rain date is Wednesday.
As part of the Waterfront Morning Workout Series, sponsored by Anna Jaques Hospital, F45 Training Salisbury will lead 45 minutes of circuit workouts and high-intensity interval training beginning at 8 a.m.
At 9:15 a.m., Meghan Leighton of Awake Minds: Yoga & Conscious Living in Newburyport will lead a power yoga class for all levels. Bring a mat and water bottle.
From 11 to 12:30 p.m., historian Ghlee Woodworth and marine ecologist Captain Paul Aziz will host Clipper Heritage Trail's Along the Water's Edge Waterfront Harbor Tour, a 90-minute cruise along the Merrimack River on the Yankee Clipper. Reservations can be made at www.harbortours.com.
At 6 p.m., the Newburyport Lions Club will host its annual Yankee Homecoming 5K race. The cost is $35 and in-person registration will take place Tuesday from noon to 5:45 p.m. at Newburyport High School. Due to a late start for planning, only the 5K will take place this year. For more information, visit https://yankeerace.com.
From 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., the Country Mile Band will take the stage at Waterfront Park. Bring a blanket or chair. People are welcome to bring their own picnic or patronize local vendors.
At 8:30 p.m., the drive-in movie at Rupert A. Nock Middle School is "The Lion King." People are asked to register their car in advance by emailing movie@yankeehomecoming.com and to arrive between 7 and 8 p.m. for the screening.
Newburyport Youth Services will sell popcorn, candy and soda to benefit the organization.
Also happening Tuesday, volunteers will deliver meals to veterans in the community for the annual veterans luncheon, sponsored by Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp.
Other events throughout the week include a door decorating contest, a support local contest, the Yankee Homecoming marketplace in and around Market Square, and downtown entertainment.
A scavenger hunt throughout the week will take participants through local history at the Museum of Old Newbury, Custom House Maritime Museum, Newburyport Public Library's Archival Center, Bartlet Mall, Joppa Park and houses as part of If This House Could Talk.
Pick up a scavenger hunt packet at the Custom House Maritime Museum, the library's Archival Center or at 51 Prospect St. and return the form by Saturday at 4 p.m. to participate in a random drawing of prizes that include local history books.
City residents will display posters with stories about their homes as part of If This House Could Talk. View the map at https://walknewburyport.wordpress.com.
For more information on Yankee Homecoming, visit http://yankeehomecoming.com.
